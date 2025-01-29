Assam Police Will Continue To Align With CM's Vision: Interim DGP Harmeet Singh

After taking interim charge as the Director General of Police (DGP), Assam, IPS Harmeet Singh said that the state police will continue to align with the vision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Addressing the media, Singh said that Assam police will work for the betterment of the people.

Praising the Chief Minister’s vision for the state, he said, “In the last two years, the transformation of Assam police is evident. It is due to our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s vision of a safe and secure Assam and a citizen-centric police that works for the betterment of the people.”

“For the last two years, we have put our effort and we have progressed a lot. You can find the statistics and it will show how far we have come. I was a part of this so Assam police will continue to align with the vision of the Chief Minister,” added the interim DGP.

Further, Harmeet Singh said that he will strive until the Assam police are not counted among the top five police forces in the country, reassuring the citizens of a people-friendly police.

“As long as we are not counted among the five best police forces in India, we will continue to strive. After that, we will continue working towards reaching the top,” he said, adding, “We aim to serve the people, ensure the security of the state and work for the betterment of everyone. We are totally approachable, we are people friendly and we will continue working the way we have worked.”

Notably, a decorated police officer, Harmeet Singh was handed interim charge as the DGP of Assam police until a permanent appointment. He is a 1992 batch IPS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre and succeeds outgoing Gyanendra Pratap Singh, who was appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force. He is currently Director General of Civil Defence and Commandant General of Home Guards, Assam with additional charge as the Special Director General of Police (Border), Assam.

