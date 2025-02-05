Gauhati HC Imposes Ban on Illegal Coal Mining at Tipam Hills

The Gauhati High Court has issued a crucial directive to halt illegal coal mining at the historic Tipam Hills in Assam’s Dibrugarh district, sources said.

Advertisment

In the order issued on Tuesday, the Gauhati High Court emphasized the need to protect the Tipam Hills from destruction by coal mafias. In this regard, the court instructed the state government to closely monitor the situation.

The directive came during a hearing on a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by the High Court.

Additionally, the court has also ordered the authorities to ensure the proper preservation of all historical sites of the Ahom dynasty era in Tipam.

On January 28, the Gauhati High Court took suo-motu cognizance of the Umrangso coal mine incident, issuing a notice to the state government. A division bench, led by the Chief Justice, has directed the government to submit a detailed affidavit by February 7. The Supreme Court had previously ordered a complete halt to mining activities, but the High Court has raised questions about how illegal mining is continuing with the apparent knowledge of the administration, despite the court’s directive.