Gauhati High Court Takes Suo-Motu Cognizance of Umrangso Coal Mine Incident

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday has taken suo-motu cognizance of the Umrangso coal mine incident, issuing a notice to the state government.

A division bench, led by the Chief Justice, has directed the government to submit a detailed affidavit by February 7. The Supreme Court had previously ordered a complete halt to mining activities, but the High Court has raised questions about how illegal mining is continuing with the apparent knowledge of the administration, despite the court’s directive.

The incident occurred on January 6, when nine workers became trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine. As of January 11, four bodies have been recovered, including that of 27-year-old Lijen Magar from Kalamati village in Umrangso. Since then, there have been no updates on the ongoing operations led by central agencies.

In response to the incident, earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the registration of an FIR under the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the arrest of one individual, Punish Nunisa, in connection with the incident. The tragedy has drawn widespread attention to the dangers of illegal mining in the region.

There have also been reports alleging the involvement of Kanika Hojai, wife of Debolal Gorlosa, the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, and their close associates in illegal coal mining activities in Dima Hasao.

Sources close to Pratidin Time had previously revealed that the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) has not obtained environmental clearance from either the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) or the State Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC), raising questions about how the AMDC issued challans or transit passes to Kanika Hojai for mining operations.

The AMDC, a state-owned corporation, is required to obtain environmental and forest clearances before commencing mining activities. However, despite applications for mining operations at Koilajan, Bokajan in Karbi Anglong, and Garampani in Dima Hasao, the AMDC has not received the necessary clearances. Although the Terms of Reference (TOR) for AMDC was granted on October 14, 2024, no environmental clearance has been issued as of yet.

If true, this raises concerns about the potential involvement of a government corporation in illegal mining activities. Despite the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on rat-hole mining in 2014, illegal coal extraction continues in Assam’s Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts, prompting questions about the government’s role and the AMDC’s actions.

Coal and petroleum in India are primarily owned by the central government, but state governments are allowed to conduct mining operations on areas under 500 hectares (B1 category). Local sources have pointed to the involvement of Debolal Gorlosa and his wife, Kanika Hojai, in illegal mining activities, further fueling demands for accountability and scrutiny of government oversight in this matter.

