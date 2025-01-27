AJP-Led Team Visits Karbi Anglong Coal Mines, Says Massive Destruction Going On

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) general secretary Jagadish Bhuyan on Monday said that a government-sponsored environmental destruction is going on across the state. Bhuyan, who led a delegation of the party to visit mining sites in Assam’s Karbi Anglong, said that the team witnessed destruction at a massive level.

He said, “We have witnessed total decimation, which has now reached another level. Hills have been cut, trees chopped wherever we saw. We have been visiting various sites where mining activities are going on and today we came to Karbi Anglong.”

“Have you ever heard a government-sponsored destruction of the environment anywhere around the world? This is only possible in Assam and everything is being controlled from Dispur,” said Jagadish Bhuyan.

The former Assam minister further posed questions for the Chief Minister. He asked, “Does Himanta Biswa Sarma not know anything about this?” “If he does not, then he is completely incapable of running the state and must resign. Or, it could be that he is behind everything,” added Bhuyan.

The AJP leader said that he will soon file an official complaint with the National Green Tribunal about this and will also approach the Supreme Court.

“More importantly, we have to bring this in front of the people. They have to know about this. They [government] are destroying everything and we will fight against it,” said Bhuyan.

He also called for action against all stakeholders involved in illegal mining activities. “We have demanded that illegal mining should be stopped and those behind should face action. Big cement companies are procuring this illegally mined coal. This way they are committing tax evasion,” Bhuyan said.

He also called for action against officials of police, district administration, forest and transport departments who, he alleged, have allowed open smuggling of illegally mined coal.

Bhuyan along with AJP's Ziaur Rahman were joined by retired IAS officer and independent candidate from Diphu, Jones Ingti Kathar today. The All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC), the main opposition in Diphu, also joined. The team visited coal mines at Silonijan, Koilajan, Langmili and Saini Langso.

