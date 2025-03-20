Gaurav Gogoi Alleges BJP 'Misleading' Assam Over Approval of Namrup Fertilizer Plant

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has raised concerns over the recent approval of a new brownfield ammonia-urea plant in Namrup by the Union Cabinet, alleging that a similar approval was granted in the past. He urged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to clarify whether the BJP was misleading the people of Assam.

Gogoi stated, "In 2015 under PM Modi the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs had approved the setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex, the Namrup Unit IV in Assam. Subsequently, in 2017 the Centre announced Rs 7,200 crore for Namrup Unit IV in Assam."

Highlighting the recent development, he further added, "Now in 2025 in a Cabinet meeting PM Modi has repeated his 2015 decision to approve the proposal for setting up of a new Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex of within the existing premises of Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation and has upped the amount to Rs 10,601 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma should clarify if the people of Assam are being misled by BJP."

The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on March 19, approved the Namrup IV Fertilizer Plant, a Rs 10,601.40 crore Brownfield Ammonia-Urea Complex at Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited (BVFCL), Namrup, Assam. The plant, with an annual urea production capacity of 12.7 Lakh Metric Tonnes (LMT), will be developed under a Joint Venture (JV) model with a 70:30 debt-equity ratio and is expected to be commissioned in 48 months.

The Namrup IV plant aims to enhance domestic urea production, particularly benefiting the North-East, Bihar, West Bengal, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand. Designed to be energy-efficient, the plant is expected to generate significant direct and indirect employment, boosting economic and agricultural growth while strengthening India’s self-reliance in fertilizer production.