Gaurav Gogoi Named Chairman of APCC State Election Committee Ahead of Assam Polls

The Indian National Congress has approved the formation of the State Election Committee of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), appointing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi as its Chairman with immediate effect.

The decision was communicated in a letter dated February 3 by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal, who said the proposal had received the approval of the Congress President.

Along with Gogoi as Chairman, the committee includes senior party leaders Debabrata Saikia, Rakibul Hussain, Pradyut Bordoloi, APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, Ripun Borah, Paban Singh Ghatowar, Wajid Ali Chaudhary, Rosilina Tirkey, Jakir Hussain Sikdar, Pradeep Sarkar, Arun Dutta Mazumdar, Pranati Phukan, Rance Narah, Abdul Khaleque, Durga Bhumij, Ajit Singh, Nandita Das, Sibamoni Bora, Pradyut Bhuiya, AK Rashid Alam, Jadav Swagiary, Prithvi Majhi, Tanka Bahadur Rai, Praneshwar Basumatri, RP Sharma, Ghana Buragohain, Augustine Enghee, Meghnath Chetry, Balin Kuli, Hafiz Rashid Choudhary, Medi Alam Bora, Subhman Ali Sarkar, Gangajyoti Tayegam and Mausom Baruah.

KC Venugopal said special invitees to the committee will include the APCC General Secretary (Organisation), heads of all frontal organisations, and chairpersons of the SC, OBC, Minority, Adivasi Congress departments, along with the Tea Garden Cell of the APCC.

The move comes as Assam gears up for Assembly elections later this year, where the Congress is set to take on the ruling BJP led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

