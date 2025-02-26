Gaurav Gogoi Questions Assam Govt Over MSME Closures Amid Advantage Assam 2.0

Congress MP and Deputy Leader at the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, raised critical concerns on Tuesday during the ongoing Advantage Assam 2.0: Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025. While the summit's MSME & ODOP (One District One Product) session concluded on a high note, highlighting efforts to boost Assam’s industrial sector, Gogoi questioned the actual impact of such initiatives.

Gogoi pointed out that the first edition of Advantage Assam was held in 2018 under the leadership of then-Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. He argued that despite promises of industrial growth, nearly two lakh MSME units have shut down over the past five years, according to government records. He also questioned the state government’s commitment to preventing further closures, emphasizing that job losses have increased due to the decline of local enterprises.

The Congress leader further alleged that the state government has neglected the Tea Tribe communities, failing to provide political and developmental support. He cited the Cinnamara Tea Estate as an example of poor conditions, including a lack of drinking water facilities. He also highlighted concerns about students from the tea garden community missing their matriculation exams due to participation in events like Jhumoir Binandini, questioning their future prospects.

Key Announcements at Advantage Assam 2.0 (Day 1)

The MSME & ODOP session brought together government officials, industry leaders, and entrepreneurs to explore ways to expand Assam’s market reach. A significant highlight was the announcement of an MoU between NABARD, Amazon, Flipkart, and NEDFi, with financial support from the MSME Ministry, aimed at promoting ODOP products globally. This initiative will establish Common Facility Centers (CFCs) to provide infrastructure, technical support, and market access for local artisans.

Keerthi Jalli, Commissioner of P&RD, Government of Assam, emphasized the role of MSMEs and ODOP in employment generation and preserving Assam’s cultural heritage. Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah outlined the state's economic progress and reiterated the government's goal to position Assam among India’s top five developed states.

Industry Participation and Policy Discussions

A panel discussion, moderated by PVSLN Murty, CMD, NEDFi, featured key industry experts, including representatives from NABARD, Invest India, Flipkart, SBI, and Amazon. Discussions focused on funding, branding, digital integration, and infrastructure development to enhance Assam’s MSME and ODOP products in global markets.

Key takeaways included:

Government plans to set up PM Ekta Malls in Assam for promoting GI-tagged and locally crafted products .

in Assam for promoting . Amazon and Flipkart’s MoU with the Assam government will help artisans showcase their products on global e-commerce platforms.

with the Assam government will help artisans showcase their products on global e-commerce platforms. ASSOCHAM launched a report on Assam’s GI Products, highlighting the commercial potential of local crafts.

