Advantage Assam 2.0: Full Schedule for Day 2

The second day of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment & Infrastructure Summit 2025 is set to take place today in Guwahati's Khanapara, featuring discussions on key investment opportunities across various sectors.

The schedule for the day is as follows:

(Timings are subject to slight variations due to possible delays during the event.)

The summit has brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore economic growth and development opportunities in Assam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the event yesterday, highlighting the Northeast’s growing importance in India's economic landscape.

"History is witness that Eastern India has played a crucial role in India's prosperity. Today, as India moves towards development, the Northeast is once again set to showcase its strength," the Prime Minister said.

"Our North East is going to show its potential. I see Advantage Assam as a representation of this spirit. I congratulate the Assam government and Himanta ji's entire team for this grand event. I remember that in 2013, I was touring Assam for the election campaign. In a meeting, a sentence came to my mind, and I said that the day is not far while reading the alphabet, say A for Assam," he added.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing the event, credited PM Modi’s leadership for Assam’s transformation.

"With the blessings of PM Modi, we launched Advantage Assam on February 3-4, 2018. The Prime Minister has just announced a Green Field Fertilizer Plant for us in the Union Budget, with a capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes. After 2014, Assam was reborn. Once considered one of the most disturbed states, Assam has now become the most peaceful state in the country," he stated.