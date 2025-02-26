Advantage Assam 2.0: Mega Investment Push with Fresh MoUs Signed on Day 2

The second day of Advantage Assam 2.0 witnessed the signing of several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Key agreements signed include:

Star Cement : ₹3,200 crore MoU for production expansion.

: ₹3,200 crore MoU for production expansion. Matheson Hydrogen Pvt. Ltd. : ₹1,500 crore MoU for a 95KTPA hydrogen and steam generation plant.

: ₹1,500 crore MoU for a 95KTPA hydrogen and steam generation plant. Global Health Ltd. (Medanta) : ₹500 crore MoU for the construction of a multi-speciality hospital.

: ₹500 crore MoU for the construction of a multi-speciality hospital. Tamara Leisure Experiences Pvt. Ltd .: ₹275 crore MoU for a 5-star eco-resort in Kaziranga.

.: ₹275 crore MoU for a 5-star eco-resort in Kaziranga. Varun Beverages : ₹510 crore MoU to set up a manufacturing unit for soft drinks and juices.

: ₹510 crore MoU to set up a manufacturing unit for soft drinks and juices. Virinchi Ltd. : ₹3,000 crore MoU for a 200 MW data center.

: ₹3,000 crore MoU for a 200 MW data center. Virinchi Healthcare : ₹200 crore MoU for the construction of a 500-bed super-speciality hospital.

: ₹200 crore MoU for the construction of a 500-bed super-speciality hospital. UltraTech Cement : ₹700 crore MoU with the Assam government.

: ₹700 crore MoU with the Assam government. Simba Logistics: ₹400 crore MoU with the Assam government.

These agreements mark a significant boost to Assam’s industrial and infrastructure development.

Earlier yesterday, the Adani Group had announced a massive investment of Rs 50,000 crore in Assam, covering key infrastructure sectors such as airports, aero cities, city gas distribution, transmission, cement, and road projects.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani also announced an investment of over Rs 50,000 crore in Assam over the next five years, emphasizing the state's growing prominence in the technology sector.

Speaking at the summit, Ambani expressed confidence in the potential of Assam’s youth, stating that AI, which stands for Artificial Intelligence, “will also soon mean Assam Intelligence.”

Ambani commenced his address by greeting the audience in Assamese and offering prayers to Goddess Kamakhya. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for bringing Assam to the forefront of India’s development.

“The greatest advantage of every Assamese and rather every Indian is having been blessed by PM Modi’s leadership. You have brought four advantages to Assam. You brought Assam from the periphery to the centre of India’s growth story. You have given the mantra to Assam of Act East, Act Fast, and Act First. You have heralded an unprecedented era of connectivity revolution in the Northeast. You have made technology the main driver of development. Until now, Assam was known as the tea paradise. In the coming years, it will be known as tech paradise," he said.

