Gaurav Gogoi Slams ‘Double-Engine’ BJP-Govt for Ignoring Assam Floods

APCC President Gaurav Gogoi has come down heavily on the Assam government, accusing it of failing to manage the ongoing flood crisis in the state. He also renewed the long-standing demand to declare floods and erosion as national problems.

Advertisment

“The present government has failed to effectively manage the flood situation in the state. Erosion remains one of Assam’s most serious and persistent problems. Despite repeated appeals from various political quarters, no concrete steps have been taken to address them at the national level,” Gogoi said during a press briefing following the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at the Rajiv Bhawan on Friday.

He further pointed out that Assam was excluded from the list of states that received central assistance beyond the SDRF allocation during last year’s floods. “That’s why today, we are demanding that the state government take a firm stand and raise this issue directly with the Prime Minister during his visit to Assam on September 8,” he added.

In a significant political announcement, Gogoi confirmed that the Congress will contest the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) elections independently. “The Congress party will give full attention to the BTR polls, alongside other upcoming elections,” he said.

Lashing out at the BJP-led government, Gogoi accused it of engaging in divisive politics as the elections approach. “The current government is resorting to hatred and violence. We urge that all provisions under the Assam Accord concerning illegal migrants be strictly implemented and followed,” he said.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Gogoi Opens Up on Missed Calls, Tech-Driven Politics, and Efficient Campaigning