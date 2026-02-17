"Rakibul Hussain Responsible for Congress Leaders Leaving", Says TMC's Dulu Ahmed

Amid the ongoing political turmoil within the Assam Congress, Trinamool Congress (TMC) Assam president Dulu Ahmed on Tuesday lambasted senior Congress leaders while visiting Bhupen Borah’s residence.

Ahmed alleged that Congress MP from Dhubri, Rakibul Hussain, is responsible for the “destruction” of the Assam Congress and claimed that several MLAs and leaders, including Rupjyoti Kurmi and Sushanta Borgohain, had left the party taking Hussain’s name.

“I have been saying for a long time that Assam Congress has been weakened because of Rakibul Hussain,” Ahmed said, claiming that many leaders who quit the party cited Hussain as the reason for their exit.

Ahmed further questioned the stand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the matter, saying he does not understand his position. He accused Rakibul Hussain of treating the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) as his “ancestral property.”

He also criticised Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, stating that Gogoi “did not rise through grassroots politics” and alleging that he became a leader immediately after returning from London.

Ahmed said that after Bhupen Borah submitted his resignation, “clarity has emerged” within the party, adding that Borah cannot now be labelled a “broker” by anyone.

Meanwhile, Bhupen Borah is expected to announce his final decision by Tuesday night on whether he will continue in the Congress or join another party, most likely the BJP.

Borah had earlier said he would take a call after consulting party workers and supporters. However, the direction of his move has already become quite clear, with strong indications that he will most definitely join the BJP.

