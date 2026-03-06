RS Polls: Gaurav Gogoi Alleges ‘Double Standards’ as AIUDF MLAs Back NDA Candidate

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president (APCC) Gaurav Gogoi has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of relying on support from the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) to secure a Rajya Sabha seat for NDA candidate Pramod Boro.
Earlier yesterday, three AIUDF MLAs, Karim Uddin Barbhuiya, Nizam Uddin Choudhury, and Zakir Hussain Laskar, had signed Boro’s nomination papers, enabling the NDA candidate’s entry into the Rajya Sabha.
In a statement, Gogoi said the development exposes what he described as the “power-centric politics” of the BJP. He claimed that for years the Chief Minister has publicly portrayed the AIUDF as a communal party and frequently warned people against it, but has now turned to the same party when faced with a shortage of numbers.
Gogoi further alleged that CM Sarma has often targeted minority communities in his speeches and used polarising rhetoric in political campaigns. He also criticised the government’s “bulldozer politics” and eviction drives, accusing the Chief Minister of deepening social divisions in the state.
According to Gogoi, the BJP’s decision to accept AIUDF support for the third Rajya Sabha seat raises serious political questions. “If the BJP truly believes the AIUDF poses a threat to Assam, why did it need their support to secure the victory of its candidate?” he asked, adding that ideology appears to take a back seat when political power is at stake.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, also criticised the development, claiming it proves that the AIUDF functions as the BJP’s “B-team”.
Saikia pointed out that while the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) already has representation in the state cabinet, the BJP has now had to depend on AIUDF MLAs to ensure the Rajya Sabha entry of UPPL chief Pramod Boro.
He further alleged that despite publicly attacking each other, the BJP and AIUDF maintain a covert political understanding. According to Saikia, the verbal clashes between the two parties are often a political strategy aimed at misleading voters.
“The BJP cannot function without the oxygen provided by the AIUDF,” Saikia said, accusing the ruling party of prioritising political power over ideological consistency.