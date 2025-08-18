Goalpara Hosts First-Ever National Mime Festival 2025

The first-ever National Mime Festival was held in Goalpara, organised by the Goalpara College Performing Arts Centre in collaboration with Studies and Practices of Physical Theatre Dynamics. The festival showcased exceptional talent in mime, dance, music, and visual arts, bringing together artists from across India.

Advertisment

Pranabjyoti Das, director of the Physical Theatre Study and Practice program, and Shailenjit Sharma, coordinator of the Performing Arts Centre at Goalpara College, spearheaded the event.

Renowned artists graced the occasion, including Padma Shri awardee Niranjan Goswami (Director, Indian Mime Theatre, Kolkata), Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Moinul Haque (Mime Academy, Assam), and internationally acclaimed actors such as Sabyasachi Dutta (West Bengal), Ahif Sher Ali (Rajasthan), Kunal Mollin (Mumbai), Bijit Kumar Das (Assam), and Sanket Khedkar (Mumbai).

The festival also celebrated the winners of competitions in dance, singing, and visual arts, with certificates and medals awarded on the festival stage. The competitions were organised jointly by Guwalpara College and Mannat Production House.

The awards ceremony was graced by Dr. Subhash Barman, Principal of Goalpara College, along with Padma Shri Niranjan Goswami and Moinul Haque. The awards were presented to the winners by the distinguished panel of guests, including Massif Ahmed, Principal of Mannat Production House, and casting director for national Indian channels.

The event marked a significant milestone for the performing arts in Goalpara, fostering regional and national talent in mime and physical theatre.

Also Read: ‘Rongatapu 1982’ Wins Best Assamese Film at National Awards | Check Others