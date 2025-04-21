‘Godse’s Gun Should Be BJP’s Symbol’: Bhupen Borah Hits Back at Assam CM

In a scathing rebuttal to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s controversial remark suggesting that the Congress party should contest elections under a "lungi" symbol instead of the hand, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah launched a blistering attack, invoking the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Gopinath Bordoloi while questioning the ideological roots of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Responding to Sarma’s comments, Borah said, “The chair in which the Chief Minister is now seated was once held by Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. One can imagine that Bordoloi would never have made such statements. The Congress party was the one that taught Himanta Biswa Sarma politics. From which party did he become an MLA from Jalukbari? From which party did he go to the Governor’s office thrice to take his oath? I don't believe his memory has faded so much.”

Borah further accused Sarma of exhibiting double standards, stating, “Who claimed that Muslim blood flowed through Gujarat’s pipelines? Who used derogatory remarks like saying a rickshaw puller would slap the Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji? No Congress leader has ever used such language. It was Himanta Biswa Sarma himself. Today, his true character is emerging before the people. To hold on to his chair, he is prepared to go to any extent.”

On the matter of the Congress party symbol, Borah firmly asserted that traditional Indian attire should not be politicized. “For us, lungi, dhoti, pyjama – all are equal. I wear all of them. Our perspective is inclusive. And if the BJP thinks it can dictate our symbol, let them answer why their own symbol is a lotus.”

Taking his criticism a step further, Borah delivered a bold political punch. “If BJP can dictate our party symbol, then by that logic, the gun with which Nathuram Godse assassinated Mahatma Gandhi should be the BJP’s symbol. BJP-RSS politics began with Godse’s bullet. Himanta Biswa Sarma should discuss with the BJP high command and consider adopting Godse’s pistol as their symbol.”