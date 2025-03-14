Golaghat Included in 'Gaja Mitra' Scheme Following Public Outcry

Golaghat district of Assam has finally been included in the ‘Gaja Mitra’ scheme, following widespread reactions over its earlier exclusion. While the recent state budget had announced the inclusion of five districts affected by human-elephant conflict under the scheme, Golaghat was initially left out, leading to a huge public outcry.

Advertisment

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog confirmed that Golaghat would be brought under the Gaja Mitra scheme from April 2025, considering the region’s ongoing human-elephant conflict.

Neog also highlighted key provisions of the Assam state budget, emphasizing that this year's budget is the largest since India’s independence.

It may be mentioned that, the state government launched the Gaja Mitra Scheme in five districts identified as the most vulnerable to elephant-related incidents - Goalpara, Udalguri, Nagaon, Baksa, and Sonitpur. The scheme would focus on enriching elephant habitats, deploying AI-powered camera traps for real-time alerts, and advancing paddy procurement to minimize human-elephant confrontations.

Earlier, environmental activists and student organizations strongly criticized Ajanta Neog for initially excluding Golaghat district from the scheme.