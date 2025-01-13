Truck Drivers in Assam's Golaghat Face Nighttime Extortion by Impersonators

A disturbing pattern of robberies has emerged in Golaghat, where members of a self-proclaimed organization have been extorting money from truck drivers, posing as police officers, MVI officials, and income tax officers.

As per reports, these individuals have been intercepting coal, timber, and goods-carrying trucks on the roads at night, using intimidation to collect money from drivers and truck owners.

On Sunday night, a coal-laden truck was targeted by this group near Tetelitol in Golaghat. The group, led by an individual identified as Pakul from the Arengapara area, stopped the truck, inspected the documents, and forcibly extorted money from the driver.

The incident has raised concerns among the public, with more alarming details surfacing since the robbery. The victim, Bitupan Das, a coal supplier, has filed a formal complaint with the Golaghat police. Das reported that a similar incident occurred on January 5, when a truck carrying coal was stopped in Arengapara. The group extorted ₹21,800 from the driver under threat.

In light of these events, the police have initiated an investigation. Bitupan Das has filed a report naming the suspected leader and members of the group, and the police are looking into the legitimacy of the coal supplies managed by Das.

Sources informed that the Golaghat police are actively probing the matter and considering legal action against the individuals involved in these extortion activities.

