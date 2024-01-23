Assam CM Visits Families of Bus Accident Victims In Golaghat

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday visited the affected families of Bocha Bharalua village who lost their loved ones in a tragic bus accident earlier this month.
As many as 12 people were killed and several others were injured when a group of 45 picnic-goers from the village were traveling on a bus that collided head-on with an oncoming coal-laden truck at Balijan near Dergaon which falls under the Golaghat East tehsil of Assam's Golaghat district.
During his visit to Golaghat today, the chief minister made it a point to meet the families of the deceased and extend his condolences personally. CM Sarma prayed for peace to the departed souls.
Meanwhile, the Assam CM also announced certain financial assistance packages for the families of the deceased. According to the information received, he announced Rs 2 lakhs each to the families who lost their loved ones in the incident.
While 10 bodies were pulled out from the wreckage including five women and a minor boy, over 20 others sustained minor to major injuries in the accident, officials informed.
The accident took place at around 5 am on national highway 37 when the passenger bus crashed into an oncoming coal-laden dumper.
It may be noted that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier in the day distributed ration cards to beneficiaries in Golaghat's Dergaon.
