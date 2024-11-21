Assam: Six Elephants Rescued After 8 Hours Trapped in Deep Pit

In a dramatic rescue operation on Thursday, six wild elephants were saved after being trapped for nearly eight hours in a deep pit at a brick factory near the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The incident was reported when locals noticed the elephants struggling to escape from the pit, following which they informed the forest department.

A rescue team, equipped with a JCB machine, was dispatched to the site. The team worked diligently to pull the elephants out of the pit, ensuring that no harm came to the animals during the operation.

According to the forest department, none of the elephants suffered injuries in the process. The herd, which is believed to be part of a larger group, likely wandered into the area while searching for food and water.

Anshuman Bhuyan, Forest Ranger of the Mariai range, shared details of the rescue, stating, “Last night, a herd of wild elephants were playing in a water-filled pit dug by a brickfield owner in the Samtal area near the Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary. I was informed about the incident around 4:30 a.m. and, with the help of my staff and a JCB machine, we managed to rescue the herd successfully. No elephant was injured.”

A senior forest official stressed the importance of vigilance from local residents, noting that human-wildlife interactions have increased due to habitat encroachment.

“The department is committed to protecting wildlife, and efforts are underway to prevent such incidents in the future,” the official added.

The Gibbon Wildlife Sanctuary, known for its rich biodiversity, is home to several endangered species, including the hoolock gibbon.

This rescue operation comes just days after a separate initiative by the Assam Forest Department to radio-collar a tusker from a herd of 50 elephants in the Baksa district on November 19.