Trafficker Arrested With Cannabis Worth Crores At Guwahati Airport

In a successful operation by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), a drug trafficker was arrested at Guwahati Airport.

As per reports, on December 22, the department received a tip-off regarding an individual carrying prohibited substance from Bangkok by air.

Based on this information, the Border Customs team launched a search operation.

During the operation, 2.974 grams of hydroponic weed were seized from the passenger. The market value of one kilogram of hydroponic weed is estimated to be over one crore rupees. The total market value of the seized hydroponic weed exceeds three crore rupees.

The arrested individual will be presented in court today. However, the Border Customs Department has not disclosed the name of the trafficker due to ongoing investigations.

