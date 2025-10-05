Bokakhat Residents Demand Cleanup of Derelict Gelabill River Jetty

Residents and daily commuters in the Rongagora area are facing severe inconvenience and health hazards due to a dilapidated wooden jetty on the Gelabill River. The structure, located on the eastern side of the Rangagarh-Gelabil permanent jetty in Bokakhat district, has been abandoned for months, accumulating waste, sludge, and animal carcasses, causing a foul stench and creating an unsanitary environment.

The decaying jetty has particularly affected students, teachers, patients, and medical staff who use the Rongagorapermanent jetty daily, forcing them to navigate through unhygienic conditions.

In response, the Jeepal Krishak-Sramik Sangh submitted memorandums to the Bokakhat Public Works Department and the Golaghat West Division Development Officer, demanding that the abandoned wooden jetty be cleared of waste within one week and dismantled within a month. The memorandums, signed by Chief Advisor Soneshwar Norha, Secretary Zehiruddin Ahmed, and Organisational Secretary Pavitra Taid, highlighted several pressing concerns regarding public health and environmental safety.

The organisation also warned that failure to act within the stipulated time would lead them to mobilise a large-scale democratic protest with local residents. Furthermore, the Jeepal Krishak-Sramik Sangh has demanded strict compensation for environmental damage caused by the prolonged neglect of the structure.

The call for urgent action has drawn attention to the broader issue of environmental degradation and public health risks arising from abandoned infrastructures in the region.

