Governor Felicitates Assam Mountaineers for Historic Ladakh Ascent

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday honoured the members of the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) for their extraordinary achievement in scaling an unclimbed peak in the formidable Kyagar La range of Ladakh. The newly conquered summit, standing at an altitude of 6,369 metres, has been named ‘Lachit Kangri’ in tribute to Ahom war hero Lachit Borphukan.

The felicitation ceremony was held at the Raj Bhavan, where the Governor praised the climbers for their exceptional courage, resilience, and commitment. “This expedition was more than a physical challenge—it was a test of spirit, discipline, and unwavering determination,” said Governor Acharya. “By reaching the summit of a virgin peak, you have not only made history but proven that the youth of Assam are capable of surpassing the toughest limits—geographical or otherwise.”

Highlighting the symbolic importance of the feat, the Governor added, “You haven’t just scaled a mountain. You’ve bridged tradition with ambition, honouring Assam’s legacy while inspiring future generations. This remarkable expedition will forever be etched in the hearts of the people of Assam.”

The successful climb on April 21 was part of the AMA’s ambitious Triple Peak Expedition. Led by seasoned mountaineers Shekhar Bordoloi and Jayanta Nath—who were the first to reach the summit—the team also included Surajit Ronghang, Bhaskar Barman, Upen Chakraborty, and Henry David Teron, all of whom followed in their leaders’ footsteps to complete the historic ascent.

The Governor also lauded the association’s decision to name the peak Lachit Kangri, a move that underscores Assam’s deep cultural roots and reverence for its historical icons.