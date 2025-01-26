Assam’s Future Bright: CM Sarma Calls for Optimism and Progress in Flag Hoisting Speech

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday unveiled a series of significant announcements at the flag hoisting ceremony in Dibrugarh, outlining his vision for Assam’s development in the coming years.

In his speech, Sarma highlighted several key initiatives aimed at transforming Assam into a prosperous and developed state.

Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Silchar to Become Metropolitan Cities

Chief Minister Sarma announced that within the next three years, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Silchar would be developed into metropolitan cities, marking a milestone in urban development. This vision aligns with the state’s broader plans to modernize infrastructure and improve urban living standards across Assam.

"Urbanisation plays an important role in a state's transformation. After Guwahati, we are making many efforts to transform the urban landscape in Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Silchar," said CM Sarma.

Assam Legislative Assembly Sessions to Be Held in Dibrugarh

In another historic move, CM Sarma revealed plans for an Assembly Complex in Dibrugarh by 2027, positioning it as Assam’s second capital. This decision highlights the city’s rising significance in the state's political sphere. Additionally, the Chief Minister outlined plans for a new express highway connecting Dibrugarh and Guwahati, aimed at reducing the travel time from eight hours to five to six hours.

Tezpur Poised to Become Assam’s Cultural Capital with the Ongoing Raj Bhawan Development

In Tezpur, a Raj Bhawan is being constructed and efforts are being made to develop it as Assam's cultural capital, stated the Chief Minister.

Silchar's Mini Secretariat and Chief Secretary's Office Aim to Bridge Barak and Brahmaputra Valleys

In Silchar, a Mini Secretariat and Chief Secretary's Secretariat are being constructed to strengthen the connection between the Barak and Brahmaputra valleys, informed CM Sarma. "We are also moving forward with plans to build an express highway between Silchar and Guwahati, which will reduce travel time to five hours. Our goal is to complete the project within this year," the Chief Minister added.

CM Rolls Out Strategic Infrastructure Plans to Improve Connectivity and Regional Integration

The state is also focusing on various other infrastructure projects to improve connectivity, including a bridge connecting Majuli and Jorhat, an underwater tunnel between Numaligarh and Gohpur, an elevated corridor in Kaziranga, a new river bridge over the Brahmaputra linking Morigaon and Darrang districts, a road connecting Guwahati North and South via Narengi and Kurua, and the completion of the Phulbari bridge connecting Dhubri and Goalpara, which will play a key role in building an economic corridor between Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Assam, claimed CM Sarma during his address.

Homage to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, the architect of India's Constitution, acknowledging his immeasurable contributions to shaping the nation's democratic fabric. Sarma emphasized the importance of preserving Ambedkar’s legacy in India’s modern journey.

India’s Transformation by 2047

Sarma expressed his confidence that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India would emerge as a fully developed nation by 2047. He underscored that India’s growth was already evident, with the nation entering a new golden era.

Assam’s Progress Under Modi’s Leadership

Highlighting the transformative leadership of Narendra Modi, Sarma noted that Assam, too, had undergone significant changes, moving away from a past marred by violence and instability. Today, the state enjoys progress and stability, with a brighter future on the horizon.

Recognition for Assamese Contributions

Sarma praised the achievements of five prominent figures from Assam who were honoured with Padma awards by the Modi-led government. He also acknowledged Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami’s Padma Bhushan award and celebrated Assam’s notable achievements in 2024. These included the recognition of Dehing Patkai as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the granting of classical language status to Assamese, and the Guinness World Record for Bihu.

A Call to Action for Assam’s People

In his concluding remarks, Sarma urged the people of Assam to embrace hope, optimism, and progress. He called for continued unity and collective effort to ensure that the state remains on the path of transformation, growth, and prosperity.

The Chief Minister’s address was met with applause and enthusiasm, as his vision for a prosperous and developed Assam resonated strongly with the people of the state.