Panchayat Elections in Limbo: Assam CM Awaits Gauhati High Court Ruling

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed the ongoing delay in announcing the Panchayat elections, stating that a final decision hinges on the ruling from the Gauhati High Court, which is expected today, January 10. The court had earlier heard the matter on Monday and postponed it for further proceedings today.

Advertisment

“We have been waiting for the Gauhati High Court verdict for the past three hours. If we announce the Panchayat elections today, it will take us one month to conduct the polls,” Sarma said.

“In general, governments hesitate to conduct Panchayat elections due to the risks involved, especially ahead of assembly elections. However, in our case, we are waiting for the final verdict before making any announcement regarding the elections."

The Chief Minister clarified that if the court does not deliver its verdict by midnight, the Panchayat elections will be postponed until after the upcoming HSLC and Higher Secondary examinations, which begin on February 14.

"It takes about a month to organize the elections after issuing the notification," he explained. "If the elections are conducted in two phases, they could be scheduled for February 10 and 12, but if the judgment isn't passed today, it will be nearly impossible to hold the elections before the exam period."

The case involves 19 Panchayats in Karimganj district, which has been the center of controversy. Sarma noted that the elections could still be conducted in other parts of the state, excluding Karimganj or Sribhumi, if the court ruling permits.

The opposition, including Congress’s Hafiz Rasheed Choudhury from Karimganj, has opposed the elections, citing concerns and fears. Choudhury and other opposition leaders filed a petition to the court, urging the postponement of the elections.

Advocate General Debajit Saikia confirmed that the judgment dictation is still ongoing, and the court has yet to announce its verdict. “We are waiting for the ruling, and once the judgment is passed, we will decide on the course of action,” Sarma added.

Also Read: Panchayat Election Dates In Assam Not Expected Till Jan 10