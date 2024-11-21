Bangladeshi National Escapes from Police Custody at Silchar Hospital

In a dramatic turn of events, a Bangladeshi national, identified as Siham Uddin (30), escaped from police custody at Silchar Medical College Hospital on Wednesday. Siham, who had been arrested two months ago for illegally entering India, was under the custody of Hailakandi police when the incident occurred.

Siham was apprehended in Dhanipur, under the jurisdiction of Lala police station in Hailakandi district, and was later sent to the district jail. However, due to health issues, he was admitted to Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on November 10 for medical treatment.

Three policemen had been assigned to guard Siham during his hospital stay, but the individual managed to exploit a loophole in the security and fled from the premises last night.

Meanwhile, the Hailakandi police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the fugitive, and an investigation is underway to determine how the escape occurred despite the police presence.

It is noteworthy to mention that Siham Uddin's escape has raised concerns about security at medical facilities housing prisoners, and efforts are being made to ensure stricter measures are implemented moving forward.