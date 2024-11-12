Guwahati: Armed Attackers Snatch Gold Chain from Woman on VIP Road

Two armed assailants on a scooter snatched a gold chain from a woman on Guwahati’s VIP Road in broad daylight on Tuesday morning.

Sources revealed that the woman was on her way to drop her child off at school this morning when the attackers targeted her in the Borbari area.

The assailants, riding a scooter without a number plate, approached the woman and threatened the woman with a weapon. They then snatched her gold chain with the use of force before quickly fleeing the scene.

The victim has since filed an official complaint at the Dispur Police Station, detailing the incident. The police are now investigating the matter and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspects.

