“Has the CM Found Rahul Gandhi’s Body Double Yet?” Mira Borthakur Asks

Congress leader Mira Borthakur on Tuesday hit out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, accusing him of dodging real questions and repeatedly dragging unrelated issues into political attacks.

Reacting to allegations against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Borthakur questioned the basis of claims linking Gogoi to Pakistan, sarcastically asking whether Union Home Minister Amit Shah was “grazing horses” if such accusations were indeed true.

She mocked the chief minister for making what she called baseless statements, asking sarcastically whether he had even “found a body double of Rahul Gandhi”, which he had earlier blatantly accused Gandhi of using a body double at Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the state, but couldn't provide any proof.

Borthakur alleged that whenever questions are asked about the rise in assets of Riniki Bhuyan, the chief minister’s wife, the government shifts the narrative by talking about Pakistan or repeatedly using terms like “Miya”. She said the chief minister speaks about these issues instead of answering questions to distract the public.

“The moment we speak about the increase in Riniki Bhuyan’s properties, Pakistan suddenly becomes the topic,” she said.

The Congress leader further accused the state government of corruption, alleging that flyovers and buildings were being constructed only to enable a “60–40 commission system”. According to her, the chief minister was making reckless remarks because he felt politically threatened by Gaurav Gogoi.

Clarifying a recent controversy, Borthakur said Gogoi could not inaugurate a flag due to an urgent visit to Delhi, rejecting claims that Gogoi was deliberately absent. She also questioned the fairness of the Election Commission, asking how vote-cutting could happen if the system was truly neutral.

“If the Election Commission is truly neutral, how can Himanta Biswa Sarma openly cut votes?”

Borthakur challenged CM Sarma to debate Gogoi openly on television instead of making such allegations from a distance.

On the ‘gamusa’ controversy, Borthakur accused the ruling party of insulting Assamese culture, saying that the traditional gamusa was misused by replacing it with another piece of cloth.

“They have distorted the gamosa by replacing it with another cloth. They are the ones who have insulted it,” she further said.

