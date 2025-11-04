Is NEDA Losing Grip? Will the New Northeast Alliance Challenge Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma?

A new political formation is taking shape in Northeast India, signalling a potential challenge to the existing North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The announcement came during a joint press conference in New Delhi today, attended by several prominent regional leaders.

The press conference was attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister and National People’s Party (NPP) chief Conrad Sangma, TIPRA Motha Party founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, former BJP national spokesperson and Nagaland Minister Mmhonlumo Kikon, and People’s Party of Assam founder Daniel Langthasa. Together, they revealed plans to form a singular political entity representing the Northeast, hinting at a possible reshaping of regional politics.

The move has raised questions about the future of NEDA, the BJP-led coalition formed on 24 May 2016 to unite non-Congress parties in the region. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma was appointed convenor of NEDA at its inception, and over the years the alliance expanded to include parties such as Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), Naga People’s Front (NPF), Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), United Democratic Party (UDP), Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), TIPRA Motha Party, Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), National People’s Party (NPP), People’s Party of Arunachal (PPA), and several smaller regional parties.

Several leaders in the new alliance were previously part of NEDA. Conrad Sangma’s NPP joined NEDA in 2018, while Mmhonlumo Kikon had been associated with NEDA through the BJP since its formation in 2016, serving in multiple roles, including National Spokesperson and Nagaland Minister. Kikon resigned from the BJP on 7 August 2025, citing the need to “step back and recalibrate” his political journey and pursue new avenues of public engagement.

Challenge to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma or a Setback for NEDA?

The launch of this new political front raises questions about the cohesion of NEDA and whether certain regional leaders were dissatisfied with the existing alliance. The Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, a central figure in NEDA since its inception, is not part of the new initiative, which could be interpreted as a subtle political challenge.

Significantly, Daniel Langthasa is the only representative from Assam in the new front. The absence of other prominent Assam leaders suggests that the alliance is not intended as a complementary platform but rather as a counterweight to the Sarma-led NEDA, potentially shifting the balance of power both within Assam and across the Northeast.

The formation of this new Northeast political entity signals a clear challenge, both to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma personally and to NEDA as a regional coalition. With influential leaders like Conrad Sangma and Mmhonlumo Kikon driving the initiative, Assam’s political dynamics could witness a significant shift, particularly if more regional leaders align themselves with this emerging alternative.

