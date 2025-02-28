Hiren Gohain at Helm as Assam’s Opposition Eyes Reunification

As Assam gears up for the 2026 Assembly elections, political activity is intensifying, with a renewed push for opposition unity taking center stage. This latest effort is being spearheaded by six eminent personalities, including noted intellectual, scholar, and academic Dr. Hiren Gohain.

The first meeting in this regard is scheduled for Saturday (March 1) at 5 PM at Hotel 'Atithya' in Jalukbari. The gathering is expected to witness the presence of key opposition leaders, including representatives from the Congress, Raijor Dal, and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), among others.

Notably, despite the call for a united opposition front, the AIUDF, led by Badruddin Ajmal, has not been invited to the meeting. Sources indicate that the conveners of this initiative are unwilling to include the AIUDF in their vision for opposition unity.

It is worth recalling that previous attempts at forming a unified opposition in Assam have largely remained limited to meetings and discussions, failing to translate into concrete electoral alliances. The most recent setback came during the bypolls in five assembly constituencies, where the opposition unity crumbled over seat-sharing, particularly in the Behali constituency.

Since then, opposition leaders have largely engaged in verbal sparring rather than forging a collective strategy. Even as the ruling BJP consolidates its political dominance, opposition parties remain mired in internal differences and mutual criticisms.

Against this backdrop, a renewed effort is underway to consolidate Assam’s anti-BJP voter base, strengthen public sentiment against the ruling party, and present an alternative political path. Spearheaded by Dr. Hiren Gohain, alongside prominent figures such as Harekrishna Deka, Abdul Mannan, Shantanu Borthakur, Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, and Paresh Malakar, this initiative aims to forge a united opposition..

However, whether this fresh attempt at opposition unity will yield tangible results remains to be seen. Saturday’s meeting is expected to send a strong political message regarding Assam’s evolving electoral landscape.