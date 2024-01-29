Over 200 Leaders from Different Political Parties of Assam Join AGP

Over 200 office bearers from various political parties of Assam jumped ship and joined the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Monday.
Reportedly, several leaders of the Assam Congress and Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) switched to the AGP today.
Among the notable figures who joined the party are Former General Secretary of Assam Congress Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee; Paban Saikia, Central Secretary of Asom Jatiya Parishad; Mihir Pal from Trinamool Congress; Ajit Gogoi, President of Golghat District Committee of AJP and many others.
The joining program was held at the AGP headquarters in Guwahati and attended by a diverse group of political leaders. The event was organized in the presence of AGP President Atul Bora, AGP Working President Keshab Mahanta, Central Committee Vice-President, General Secretary, and other office bearers.
Atul Bora extended his warm greetings to the new members and emphasised the importance of unity among both old and new functionaries in establishing AGP as a robust regional force in Assam.
On Sunday, providing a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, several prominent leaders of the state formally joined the party on Sunday. The prominent leaders who joined the BJP were former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, former president of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das including many others.