Over 200 Leaders from Different Political Parties of Assam Join AGP

On Sunday, providing a major boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam, several prominent leaders of the state formally joined the party on Sunday. The prominent leaders who joined the BJP were former Assam Youth Congress president Angkita Dutta, former Congress MLA from Khumtai constituency Bismita Gogoi, former president of All Assam Students' Union (AASU) Dipanka Kumar Nath and former AASU vice-president Prakash Das including many others.