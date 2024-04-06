"Impossible To Pursue..." Junmoni Rabha's Mother Details Why She Withdrew Case

On withdrawing the case of her daughter Junmoni Rabha's death, Sumitra Rabha opened up on Saturday saying it has become impossible for her to pursue justice.
Sumitra Rabha, the mother of the deceased Morikolong sub-inspector (SI) Junmoni Rabha had on Thursday withdrawn the case lodged at the Jakhalabandha Police Station. The cop met a tragic end in a road accident on May 16, 2023. As the case unfolded a lot of discrepancies emerged.
Opening up before the media today, Sumitra Rabha said, "I do not keep well these days. It has become impossible for me to repeatedly travel to Jakhalabandha to fight my case. I lack both financial and emotional support."
"By now it is evident that even if I fight on, I am bound to lose. I have not taken a single rupee in kind from any party so far," asserted the mother.
She further said, "The CBI said it has completed the investigation. They termed it an accident. Of course, another case still remains open and I will assist in that as far as I can."
"I have lost faith in Assam Police. Whatever has happened it was a plot hatched by police officials. I just wanted that those involved in this be punished according to the law," Sumitra Rabha added.
"The CBI came to me for details and information. How can I produce any proof? Whatever I knew, I have already detailed it during the investigation," the grieving mother said.
Earlier on Thursday, Sumitra Rabha arrived at the Sub-Divisional Judicial Court in Assam’s Kaliabor along with CBI officials where she applied before the court to withdraw case number 87/23 which was ongoing at the Jakhalabandha Police Station.
Putting to bed all the murmurs about the cause of death of Junmoni Rabha, the CBI in February this year submitted a ‘final report’ which stated that Junmoni Rabha died in a car crash.