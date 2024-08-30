In Assam's Cachar, Husband Chops Both Hands Of Wife; Flees

Speaking about last night's gruesome incident, he said, "I have never seen anything like this. Her hands were severed and lying beside her as she bled profusely. There were also injury marks on her forehead and her left eye. She might be blinded. We rushed her to the police and they helped us to take her to Silchar Medical College. The doctors there said that if she is to survive, we have to take her to Guwahati."