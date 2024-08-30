In Assam's Cachar, Husband Chops Both Hands Of Wife; Flees

Cachar district's Dholai Police has launched a manhunt for a suspect accused of chopping off both hands of his wife from the wrist. The shocking case surfaced on Friday from Jamlapur village under Dholai constituency and the accused husband has been on the run since.
The incident, which occurred last night, has left the victim woman in a serious condition after severe blood loss. After her husband fled, the neighbours came to the rescue and rushed her to Silchar Medical College and Hospital. From there, she was referred to Guwahati by doctors owing to the serious nature of the injury.
The accused husband, who has been identified as Rafik Uddin, reportedly traveled a lot due to his work. This led to a disparity between him and his wife Rubi Begum. Rafik suspected his wife of infidelity and the couple regularly fought over this, the neighbours have said.
"They frequently fought as the husband suspected the wife of having extra-marital relations. Due to this, she would often go away to live with her parents," one of the neighbours has said.
Speaking about last night's gruesome incident, he said, "I have never seen anything like this. Her hands were severed and lying beside her as she bled profusely. There were also injury marks on her forehead and her left eye. She might be blinded. We rushed her to the police and they helped us to take her to Silchar Medical College. The doctors there said that if she is to survive, we have to take her to Guwahati."
The victim woman has been brought to Guwahati and admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.
Meanwhile, the couple had three children — a five-year-old, a two-year-old, and an infant of around six months age. Although the family is yet to file an official complaint, as per reports, the police have taken cognizance of the crime and initiated a search for the culprit.