Indian Army's Technological Prowess Captivates Audiences at Asom Sahitya Sabha

At the 77th Biennial Session of the Asom Sahitya Sabha in Pathsala, Bajali, Gajraj Corps showcased the strength and modernisation of the Indian Army, igniting a sense of patriotism and pride. The display included advanced weaponry, military equipment, and high-tech drones, providing a rare insight into the capabilities of India's defenders.

The event attracted a large crowd, including students, teachers, and women, who were captivated by the Army’s technological advancements and unwavering commitment to national security.

Additionally, the Indian Army’s Career Counselling Initiative served as an inspiration for young aspirants, offering expert guidance on eligibility, selection, and career strategies. The initiative is empowering the youth to pursue careers in the Army, fostering a sense of honour and valour.

Through such engagements, the Indian Army continues to inspire, empower, and lead the next generation towards a future of courage and service.

