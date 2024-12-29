Controversy and Conflict: Asom Sahitya Sabha's Election Process Marred by Violence

Ahead of the vote counting for the Asom Sahitya Sabha presidential elections, a violent incident occurred at the Bhrigu Kumar Phukan Auditorium in Dadara. Reports indicate that during an executive session, a heated altercation broke out, resulting in the assault of a member, Sushil Deka (organising secretary, Kamrup District), by Ajit Prasad Sharma, a candidate for the general secretary post.

The confrontation took place while attendees had gathered for the executive session. This incident has raised concerns about the leadership of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, with many questioning whether such disruptive behaviour is acceptable to a leader of a prestigious literary organization.

The vote counting, which was set to begin at 10:30 AM, was overshadowed by the violent episode, turning the event into a political battleground. Allegations have also surfaced regarding the involvement of vice-presidential candidate Upendrajit Sarma in the altercation.

The incident has marred what should have been a dignified process for the Asom Sahitya Sabha, casting a shadow over the historic proceedings at Dadara.

As for the election results, the question on everyone’s mind is: Who will be the next president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha—Upendra Rabha Hakacham or Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami? The results were scheduled to be announced today, with the vote counting taking place at the Bhrigu Kumar Phukan Auditorium in Dadara, Kamrup district.

The election process has been marked by intense controversy since its inception. A controversial list prepared by the high-powered committee for the president's post sparked debate. Following this, a new five-member candidate list was created for the president’s position.

After three of the five candidates withdrew, the election for the president’s post has now become a contest between two prominent literary figures: Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, a renowned literary figure in Assam, and Dr. Upendra Rabha Hakacham, a distinguished scholar of folk culture and linguistics.

In addition, the vice-presidential positions are being contested by Padum Rajkhowa, Dr. Bipin Kalita, and Sahir Bhuyan, while the general secretary post sees competition between Ajit Prasad Sharma, Debajit Bora, and Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma.

This year, a total of 849 district and branch units have the right to vote. Branches of the Asom Sahitya Sabha from various parts of the state, as well as those in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, and other locations, have already cast their votes.

According to Dr. Surjya Kanta Hazarika, president of the Asom Sahitya Sabha, the ballot boxes were sealed on the morning of December 5 and later stored at Meghdoot Bhavan in Guwahati.