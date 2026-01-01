Indrani Baruah Promoted to IG in Assam Police Reshuffle

The Assam government has announced a significant reshuffle in the state police, approving a series of promotions and postings that are set to reshape key units including intelligence, special branches, the CID, security divisions, and field formations. The changes take effect from today.

Among the top appointments, Indrani Baruah has been elevated to Inspector General of Police (IGP) and continues to oversee the CWR in Guwahati. Baruah’s promotion moves her from Deputy Inspector General (DIG) to IG in the Super Time Scale-II (Level 14), marking a significant step in her career.

A key posting in the reshuffle has Kangkan Jyoti Saikia taking over as Inspector General of Police (Special Branch), Assam, after his promotion from DIG of the Southern Range. His elevation created a vacancy in Silchar, which has now been filled by Jayshree Khersa, promoted to DIG and assigned as DIG (Southern Range).

The reshuffle also advances several officers from the 2012 batch of the Assam Police Service. David Neitham has been promoted to DIG (Security), Assam, Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta takes charge as DIG of the CID, and Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa has been posted as DIG (Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) at the Assam Police Headquarters. All three officers have been elevated to Super Time Scale-I (Level 13A).

Several officers currently on central deputation have also been granted proforma promotions.Vineeta Sharma has been elevated to HAG+ (Level 16), while Sreejith T has received a proforma promotion to the DIG rank. Additionally, Selection Grade (Level 13) proforma promotions have been conferred on Thube Prateek Vijaykumar, Robin Kumar, Ramandeep Kaur, Yuvraj, and Bhanwar Lal Meena.

Within the Assam cadre officers of the 2013 batch, Selection Grade promotions were conferred on Gautam Borah, Ranjan Bhuyan, Pranabjyoti Goswami, Amrit Bhuyan, Sudhakar Singh, and Rajen Singh, who will continue in their current roles until further orders.