President Assents Promotion Of 17 APS Officers To IPS Rank

The President of India on Friday assented to the promotion of 17 Assam Police Service (APS) officers to the Indian Police Service (IPS) rank. The promoted officers will be allocated to the Assam-Meghalaya joint cadre (Assam segment), according to an official notification.

Advertisment

The promotions were made based on selection lists dating back to 2019. Three officers from 2019, one from 2020, six from 2021, three from 2022 and four officers from 2023 select lists.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-rule (1) of rule 9 of the Indian Police Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, read with sub-regulation (1) of regulation 9 of the Indian Police Service (Appointment by Promotion) Regulations, 1955, the President is pleased to appoint the following members of State Police Service of Assam to the Indian Police Service on probation and to allocate them to the Assam-Meghalaya Joint Cadre (Assam Segment) under sub-rule (1) of the rule 5 of the Indian Police Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954," the notification read.

Here is the list of APS officers promoted:

Select list 2019

Sl No Name of Officer 1 Jayshree Khersa 2 David Neitham 3 Mughdhajyoti Dev Mahanta

Select list 2020

Sl No Name of Officer 1 Bedanta Madhab Rajkhowa

Select list 2021

Sl No Name of Officer 1 Gautam Borah 2 Ranjan Bhuyan 3 Pranabjyoti Goswami 4 Amrit Bhuyan 5 Sudhakar Singh 6 Rajen Singh

Select list 2022

Sl No Name of Officer 1 Subodh Kumar Sonowal 2 Musleh Uddin Ahmed 3 Mihirjit Gayan

Select list 2023