IOCL Launches 2 Lakh New LPG Connections in Assam Under PMUY

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) held a press meet today at its AOD State Office in Noonmati, Guwahati, where AOD CGM Amarjyoti Bordoloi announced the launch of new connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Under the scheme, 25 lakh additional LPG connections have been approved across India.

In the Northeast region, 5 lakh new connections will be provided, with 2 lakh new connections allocated specifically for Assam.

The PMUY aims to provide free LPG connections to adult women from economically weaker families across the country. Beneficiaries must possess a ration card and an Aadhaar card to avail of the scheme.

Launched in May 2016, the PMUY has so far provided over 10.33 crore LPG connections nationwide.

In Assam, a total of 51.02 lakh LPG connections have been issued under the scheme to date, ensuring cleaner cooking fuel reaches thousands of households in the state.