Union Minister of State for External AffairsPabitra Margherita, addressed a press conference in New Delhi today. On Sunday, he will lead an Indian delegation on a series of diplomatic visits to Latin America. The minister is scheduled to represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of Bolivia’s President.

Speaking emotionally after watching the film 'Roi Roi Binale', Margherita said, “I have always been a strict critic of Zubeen Garg’s performances, but he has delivered an excellent performance in this film.”

Political Controversy Surrounding Zubeen Garg

Margherita has alleged that, during Zubeen's lifetime, he faced harassment from Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi. Akhil Gogoi had reportedly banned some of Zubeen Garg’s songs, including during the Moran Assembly session, while Lurinjyoti Gogoi allegedly mistreated the singer.

Opposition leaders have occasionally visited Zubeen Garg’s memorial. However, the government maintains that no special permissions are required for citizens wishing to pay respects, as large crowds have been arriving since early morning.

Himanta Biswa Sarma is Assam's Home Minister. He has access to the SIT’s investigation details regarding Zubeen Garg’s death. Political actors Akhil Gogoi and Lurinjyoti Gogoi are accused of using the matter to further their political interests.

