Assam: SIT Formed to Probe Pak National’s Alleged Anti-India Activities

The Assam government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case involving Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, following the registration of an FIR by the Assam Police CID. The decision, taken during a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 16, underscores the gravity of the allegations.

Advertisment

The case, registered as CID PS Case No. 05/25, invokes Sections 48, 61, 152, and 197(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 13(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The SIT has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into Sheikh’s activities and any potential security threats posed by his presence in India.

High-Powered SIT to Lead Investigation

The SIT comprises top-ranking officers of Assam Police, who will spearhead the investigation with full authority to induct additional personnel as required. The team includes:

M.P. Gupta, SDGP, CID – Chairman

Pranabjyoti Goswami, AIGP (Admn) – Member

Rosie Kalita, SP (CM’s SVC) – Member

Moitrayee Deka, ADCP (West), Guwahati – Member

The SIT will provide regular updates on the probe’s progress and ensure a swift and decisive investigation into the case.

Official Notification

Ali Tauqeer Sheikh is the founder of LEAD Pakistan, an organization where British citizen Elizabeth Gogoi, the wife of Assam politician Gaurav Gogoi, was previously a member. Assam Police will investigate Sheikh’s activities in India and scrutinize any possible links with individuals or groups suspected of engaging in anti-India activities.

The case has triggered a political storm, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma previously raising concerns over Sheikh’s actions. In a series of tweets, Sarma hinted at a larger operation potentially entangling MP Gaurav Gogoi, though the latter has dismissed the allegations as false and baseless.