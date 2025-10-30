“It’s Heartbreaking That Zubeen Isn’t Here to See His Dream Come True”; Garima Garg

As the whole of Assam remains emotionally shattered by the untimely loss of music icon Zubeen Garg, people across the state are eagerly awaiting the release of his dream project, 'Roi Roi Binale', which is set to hit theatres on October 31.

On Thursday, Garima Saikia Garg, Palmee Borthakur, and several other notable personalities visited the Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur to review the area for the memorial’s construction.

Speaking to reporters, Garima Saikia Garg grew emotional while reflecting on Zubeen’s final film. “Finally, Zubeen’s dream is coming true. It’s heartbreaking that he isn’t here to see it with his own eyes. If he were, he would have been so happy. But I believe, wherever he is, he’s watching and smiling, seeing his dream fulfilled,” she said with deep emotion.

She added, “I’m still not ready to watch the film, but I will have to. We urge everyone who loved Zubeen to support this film, please watch it and help keep his legacy alive.”

Garima further expressed hope that ‘Roi Roi Binale’ would play a pivotal role in advancing Assamese cinema. “This film will mark a significant milestone, and the upcoming Assamese films will be even better. Zubeen’s dream of taking Assamese cinema to greater heights will be realised,” she added.

Garima Garg expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Assam Cabinet for their decision to donate the state’s SGST share from the film ‘Roi Roi Binale’ to the Kalaguru Artist Foundation, an organisation founded by Zubeen Garg himself.

“I’m thankful to the government for this gesture. We will continue working for the welfare of the needy through the Foundation, just as Zubeen always did. Whether in healthcare or education, we’ll ensure help reaches those who need it most,” she said.

She fondly recalled how Zubeen had established the Kalaguru Artist Foundation with his own earnings, money he earned from football matches, stage performances, and awards, with the sole purpose of supporting artists and the underprivileged.

“Through the Kalaguru Foundation, Zubeen used to play football, engage in social work, and help people in need. Even in his absence, we will continue his mission, providing education to children and extending support to those in need. That is how we will keep his legacy alive,” Garima said with emotion.

