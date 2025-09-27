Ajoy Phukan Allegedly Abducted After Bail; Wife Files FIR at Latasil

At midnight, Ajoy Phukan's wife visited multiple police stations across Guwahati at around 1:30 am, in a desperate search for her missing husband. After receiving no information from the authorities, she finally lodged a formal complaint at Latasil Police Station, accusing the police of failing to act. So far, there are no leads on the whereabouts of Ajoy Phukan.

The case has sparked public concern over law enforcement efficiency and governance in Assam, raising questions about citizen safety and the responsiveness of local authorities in handling urgent complaints.

Ajoy's wife has submitted a formal complaint to the Latasil Police Station regarding the alleged abduction of her husband, Ajay Phulk, on September 26, 2025. According to the complaint, Ajoy Phukon was granted bail earlier by the Kamrup BJ(S) Court under Case No. 137/25. However, following the bail, he was reportedly taken from the court premises by unidentified persons and removed to an unknown location. This comes amid demonstrations demanding justice for the late icon Zubeen Garg.

The complainant expressed fear for her husband’s safety, stating that there has been no communication from him since the incident. She alleged that certain individuals gathered at the police station, potentially attempting to manipulate the situation, and voiced concerns that her husband could face serious harm.

The complainant has requested immediate police intervention to ensure her husband’s safety and to take appropriate action against those responsible for his alleged abduction.

Meanwhile, the Assam police on Friday re-arrested music composer Ajoy Phukan and controversial figure Victor Das, who had led demonstrations demanding justice for the late icon Zubeen Garg.

Earlier, several individuals, including Phukan and Das, were arrested for creating a disruptive environment and allegedly inciting protests among Zubeen Garg’s followers. The arrests followed a series of demonstrations, some of which turned unruly outside Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma’s residence.

