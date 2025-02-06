Japanese Ambassador Keiichi Ono Visits Assam, Says "Japan Eager to Invest"

A high-level Japanese delegation, led by Ono Keiichi, Japan’s Ambassador to India, arrived in Assam on Thursday for the two-day visit. The visit holds significant importance ahead of the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Global Investors’ Summit, aimed at attracting investments to the state.

On the first day of the visit, Ambassador Ono Keiichi and his delegation toured key projects in Assam, including a bamboo cultivation project in Khetri and the Tata Semiconductor project in Jagiroad. The visit highlights Japan’s growing interest in Assam’s economic potential, particularly in the semiconductor sector.

Speaking briefly to the media, Ono emphasized Japan’s keen interest in investing in Assam, with a special focus on the semiconductor industry. He highlighted the state’s strategic location and investor-friendly policies as key factors driving Japanese interest.

"Many Japanese investors are eager to invest in Assam, particularly in the semiconductor sector," said Ambassador Ono.

Later in the evening, the Japanese envoy met with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to discuss further cooperation and investment opportunities. The meeting also covered Dr. Sarma’s recent visit to Japan, where he engaged in extensive discussions with Japanese investors and participated in a roadshow to promote investment in Assam.

Sources associated with the preparations for Advantage Assam 2.0 revealed that several enterprises from Japan and other Asian nations are expected to participate in the summit. Scheduled for February 25-26, 2025, the summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will witness participation from top central ministers, business leaders, and industry stakeholders from across the country.

Ambassador Ono’s visit marks a major step in strengthening Japan-Assam relations, paving the way for enhanced collaboration and investment in the state’s emerging industries.