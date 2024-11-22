Jorhat Flyover: Gaurav Gogoi Fears Loss of Livelihoods, Traffic Congestion

Jorhat MP Gaurav Gogoi, in his letter addressing CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, has urgently appealed to reconsider the proposed elevated flyover construction on AT Road. The elevated flyover is supposed to connect Baruah Chariali with Bhogdoi Bridge.

According to Gogoi, the particular stretch of the AT road where the flyover is proposed houses traditional wholesale and retail market that thus serving as an essential economic hub.

“This market supports the livelihoods of hundreds of shopkeepers who have contributed significantly to the local economy. Construction of a flyover here would inevitably lead to the displacement of these shopkeepers, resulting in loss of their business premises and consequently, their primary source of income” - Gogoi writes in his letter addressing the CM.

MP Gogoi further added in his letter that many of the offices, both government and private along with places of worship would remain under the flyover. He argues that the local communities will be forced to use the road after the flyover construction is over which would result in severe traffic congestion as well as operational challenges.

“While I am not opposed to infrastructural or development projects, I believe such initiatives should not come at the expense of our citizens’ well-being and livelihoods. The concerns raised by the residents of Digholi Pukhuri were acknowledged by the government, yet the repeated protests by the people of Jorhat regarding this flyover have been completely disregarded”—the letter reads.

Gogoi urged the government to pause the project and redesign it with consultation with the community stakeholder.