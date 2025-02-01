Assam Police Re-Arrest Protestors After Controversy Surrounding Jain Monks' Practices

On Saturday, tensions soared in Guwahati following the arrest of Bir Lachit Sena and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Parishad (AJYP) members, among others, who had been protesting against the two nude Jain monks (Babas) practicing ‘Digambara,’ a key practice in Jainism that symbolizes renunciation and spiritual discipline.

The protest, which took place on Thursday, saw demonstrators voicing their opposition to the monks' religious procession to the Marwari Thakurbari campus in Jorhat town.

However, some sections of the local population raised objections to their nudity, leading to protests in parts of the town. The incident quickly gained attention, with social media discussions amplifying the matter.

Earlier on Friday, the arrested individuals were granted interim bail by the Jorhat District Court. However, shortly after securing bail, they were re-arrested from the court premises by Guwahati’s Latasil Police. The police action sparked further outrage among the protestors and their supporters.

This comes after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said any attempt to obstruct the community's devout practices will be dealt with firmly.

Following their re-arrest, the seven individuals were taken from Jorhat to Latasil Police Station in Guwahati. They were subsequently taken for medical examination. The police have yet to disclose the charges under which the protestors have been booked, and the details of their case remain unclear.

The Bir Lachit Sena has voiced concerns over the re-arrests, demanding clarity on the legal proceedings and the immediate release of the detained members. The incident has further fueled tensions in Jorhat and Guwahati.

The arrested members include:

• Aditya Pani Phukan, District President, Bir Lachit Sena

• Sujit Dutta, Chief Secretary, Jorhat District, Bir Lachit Sena

• Prashanta Dutta, Member, Bir Lachit Sena

• Montu Dutta, Bhaven Duara (Local Residents)

• Ritu Saikia, Partha Dutta (AJYP Members)

• Hemen Bora, Senior Advocate

