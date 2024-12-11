Is a Drug Trade Operating in Guwahati's 'Spas'? Police Raid Raises Doubts

In a surprising turn of events, three young women were allegedly caught in connection with a drug trade racket operating from a beauty salon in Guwahati city.

As per reports, the Paltan Bazar police conducted a raid at the New Star Beauty and Spa Salon in Ulubari, leading to the arrest of Saleha Khatun of Dalgaon in Darrang district, Trisha Das of Latasil in Guwahati, and Munni Khan of Abhayapuri in Bongaigaon district.

The city police claimed to have seized 9.28 grams of heroin and 81.05 grams of ganja from the premises, raising questions about the involvement of these establishments in illegal activities.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue to probe the link between the spa businesses and the drug trade.