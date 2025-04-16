Journalist’s Residence in Assam’s Duliajan Vandalized by Miscreants

An unfortunate incident was reported in Assam's Duliajan on the first day of Assamese New Year, where unidentified miscreants attacked the residence of a journalist associated with a private news channel.

As per sources, the assailants allegedly pelted stones at the victim journalist Brajen Gogoi’s house on Tuesday evening, causing major damage to the property.

According to the journalist, the attack occurred shortly after he reported on a tense situation that had unfolded on Tuesday at the Naoholia Police Outpost in Duliajan. In an emotional statement to the media, Gogoi suggested a possible link between his report and the subsequent attack on his home.

Following the incident, senior police officials visited Gogoi's residence and have initiated an investigation. However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the case.

The incident has drawn sharp condemnation from the journalist community in Duliajan. Members of the media have strongly demanded that the perpetrators be identified and brought to justice at the earliest.