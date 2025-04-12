Prompt Action in Journalist Murder Cases Earns Public Praise

In a rare but welcome departure from the usual lethargy seen in dealing with attacks on media persons, police authorities have taken swift action in three recent cases of journalist murders reported from Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Uttar Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh since January 1, 2025. The prompt investigations have drawn appreciation from the media fraternity, who now hope that the perpetrators will be swiftly brought to justice, offering some solace to the bereaved families.

In the latest case, Sahadev Dey, an online journalist with News Republic Andaman, was found murdered in the Diglipur area of Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Dey, known for his reports against illegal timber smuggling, soil cutting, and hooch rackets, went missing on March 30. His wife, Debadriti Dey, complained to the police, who launched a prompt investigation using technical and human intelligence. The following day, Dey’s charred body was discovered in the DB Gram area.

Acting swiftly, the Diglipur police arrested four individuals- S. Gangaya, A. Rama Subramaniyan, M. Ramesh, and Bithika Mallick—with Gangaya identified as the mastermind. According to police, Gangaya, who owns a restaurant and bar, orchestrated the murder and involved the others in destroying evidence. All four are now in judicial custody as the investigation continues. Police have appealed to the public for credible information, assuring confidentiality and suitable rewards.

In Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, journalist and RTI activist Raghavendra Vajpayee was murdered on March 8. Police suspect the involvement of five individuals, with three already in custody. Among them, Vikas Rathore alias Shivanand Baba is believed to be the mastermind, aided by Nirmal Singh and Aslam Ghazi.

In another case from Chhattisgarh, the mutilated body of 30-year-old journalist Mukesh Chandrakar was recovered on January 3 in Bijapur. Four people, including influential contractor Suresh Chandrakar, were arrested. A 1,200-page charge sheet has been filed against Suresh and his accomplices, Ritesh, Mahendra, and Dinesh. Chandrakar, the founder of the digital platform Bastar Junction, had frequently highlighted misappropriation of government funds in his reports.

Despite these recent breakthroughs, media rights organizations continue to express concern over India’s dismal conviction rate in journalist murder cases, particularly when linked to professional work. Investigations are often flawed, and delays in filing charge sheets stall prosecution, allowing many culprits to escape justice.

Globally, the situation is equally grim. According to the UNESCO observatory of killed journalists, more than 1,700 journalists have been murdered since 1993. In nearly 90% of these cases, the killers go unpunished. The observatory notes that impunity fuels further violence and is often indicative of deepening conflict and the erosion of law and order. Beyond killings, journalists worldwide face a spectrum of threats- from abductions and physical assaults to online harassment and digital intimidation.

With recent actions setting a positive precedent, media watchdogs urge authorities to sustain momentum and ensure justice is served in every such case.