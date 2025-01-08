JP Nadda Inaugurates Key Projects During Assam Visit, Lays Foundation for Critical Care Block

On his two-day visit to Assam, JP Nadda, the National President of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, participated in a meeting of the governing body of the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) in Tezpur today.

During the visit, he unveiled a library and Informatics centre at the institute. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Health Minister Ashok Singhal, and Sonitpur MP Ranjit Dutta accompanied him.

At 2 PM, JP Nadda, along with Chief Minister Sarma, also laid the foundation stone for a 50-bed Critical Care Block at Mangaldoi Civil Hospital. The Union Minister is scheduled to visit various developmental projects in Darrang district to monitor their progress.

Later in the day, JP Nadda is expected to arrive at IIT Guwahati by helicopter. He will also visit the Changsari AIIMS before returning to Delhi.

Earlier on Tuesday night, JP Nadda was warmly welcomed at LGBI Airport in Guwahati with traditional dance and music.

It is worth noting that during his two-day visit, he will also monitor events concerning the Panchayat elections and the 2026 Legislative Assembly elections.

