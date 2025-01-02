Are Guwahati Residents Paying the Price for Poor Planning?

The JICA water pipeline burst at Nepali Chowk in Guwahati’s Kharghuli on Thursday morning has raised concerns about the city's infrastructure and the accountability of those responsible for its maintenance. Public Health Engineering, Housing, and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah addressed the media, offering explanations that have left many skeptical about the measures in place to prevent such incidents.

Baruah revealed that the burst occurred while a surge protection tank at the Kharghuli Water Treatment Plant was being prepared for commissioning.

“We had some suggestions from IIT Guwahati experts that there should be a tank for surge protection at Kharghuli Water Treatment Plant. Accordingly, the tank was constructed, and it was subjected to get commissioned from Friday. The water supply was halted for that; however, due to power interruption, pressure was generated, leading to the burst in the water pipeline,” he said.

The Minister’s statement raises questions about the adequacy of the precautions taken, especially since similar recommendations had been made following a comparable incident in May 2023. At that time, IIT-Guwahati experts had also suggested surge protection measures.

“Earlier, in May 2023, when a similar kind of incident was witnessed in Kharghuli, IIT-Guwahati experts had suggested that there should be a tank for surge protection. Accordingly, the water supply was halted for three days. A notice was also given, but before the work was supposed to get completed, a power interruption occurred,” Mallabaruah admitted.

The recurrence of such incidents despite expert advice raises concerns about the implementation and quality of the infrastructure projects. Baruah’s cautious response to questions about future risks further added to the skepticism. “I will enquire about all the prospects as a departmental minister, including if there is any issue in the installation process, whether low-quality materials are being used. I will also see why it took at least half an hour to 40 minutes to control water leakage practically. I have been told that six families have been affected in the disaster today as per the assessment made by the administration,” he stated.

While Baruah assured that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been informed and promised government assistance for the affected families, the repeated failure to address the underlying issues calls into question the effectiveness of these assurances. “The Kamrup District Administration is examining the loss of properties and others, and it is the responsibility of the government to look after that. If anyone is found guilty, action will be taken against them,” Mallabaruah added.

The incident, which forced several residents to flee their homes amid fears of landslides, highlights the urgent need for accountability, transparency, and robust preventive measures. Without addressing these core issues, assurances and inquiries may do little to prevent further disasters in the landslide-prone Kharghuli area.

