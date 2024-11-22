Assam: Karimganj Renamed as Sribhumi District, Signboard Changes Begin

Assam's Karimganj district has officially been renamed Sribhumi, following a directive from the state secretariat received on November 21, 2024. The announcement has sparked swift action across the district headquarters, with government offices beginning the process of updating their signboards.

The first signboard to be replaced was that of the erstwhile Karimganj municipality, in a ceremony overseen by District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, accompanied by traditional Gayan-Bayan performances.

The signboards of the District Commissioner 's office, the Superintendent of Police's office, and other government offices followed suit.

District Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi has urged all institutions and establishments to update their signboards to reflect the new name, Sribhumi, at the earliest.