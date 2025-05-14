Kaziranga Villages Face Flood Fear as Embankment Remains in Ruins

In the face of the impending monsoon, a deteriorating embankment near Kaziranga National Park has raised concerns among the residents of 15 nearby villages. The embankment, which was damaged during last year's floods, has yet to be repaired despite repeated appeals from the villagers to restore the crucial structure. The residents have accused the authorities of neglect, claiming that their repeated requests to the department have been ignored.

Advertisment

Local representatives had previously promised to address the issue, but after a year of waiting and continuous appeals, no significant action has been taken. Even the local MLA, Atul Bora, has highlighted the issue several times, but the villagers feel that their concerns have not yielded results.

With the monsoon season approaching, the villagers are now in distress, fearing the impact of another flood on their land, especially in the Salikheti area, which is already prone to flooding. The community is urgently calling for immediate repairs to the embankment to prevent any potential damage to their homes and crops.

Also Read: Kaziranga’s Beloved Sniffer Dog K9 Karina Passes Away After a Decade of Brave Service